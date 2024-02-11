Person dies after hit by car in Warr Acres

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – One person has died after being hit by a car in Warr Acres, police confirmed to KFOR. It happened in the 5000 block of NW 50th Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Officers are currently on the scene and have called Oklahoma City Police to help assist. So far police have not released details about the person or the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.