Person dies in Louisville jail custody, marking fifth death in six weeks at facility

A man recently booked at Louisville Metro Corrections died Sunday morning, the latest in a series of recent deaths reported at the downtown jail.

The death occurred about 10 a.m., according to a statement from Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham. A corrections officer in the medical housing unit "found an inmate unresponsive" at the jail who was unable to be revived following lifesaving efforts, Durham said.

The person was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, Durham added, where they were pronounced dead about 11 a.m.

A cause of death was not included in Durham's initial release Sunday afternoon. The person who died was 66 years old and had been booked Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. Their name has not yet been released as the individual's family has not yet been contacted, according to the release.

“The Louisville Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating, a standard procedure, and Metro Corrections Director, Dwayne Clark, has directed Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit to conduct a review of the case,” Durham said.

Sunday's news is not the first death at Louisville's jail recorded in recent weeks. Five persons in jail custody have died over the course of the past 41 days.

One man died by suicide at Louisville Metro Corrections on Jan. 2, jail personnel reported last weekend. In late 2021, meanwhile, three people at the jail died within a five-day period in late November and early December.

This story will be updated.

Lucas Aulbach can be reached at laulbach@courier-journal.com, 502-582-4649 or on Twitter @LucasAulbach.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville jail reports another prisoner death; fifth within 41 days