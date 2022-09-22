Person dies in Louisville jail, marking 11th death since November 2021

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, 400 S. Sixth St.

For the 11th time since November 2021, a person incarcerated at Louisville’s jail has died.

The most recent death happened shortly after 3:10 a.m. Thursday, when Metro Corrections officers found a person who attempted suicide, according to a release from the department.

Officers, medical staff and paramedics tried to save the person’s life, Metro Corrections spokesman Major Darrell Goodlett said in a release.

The individual who died was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 39-year-old Buddy Stevens.

Court records show Stevens – whose address is listed as “city at large,” indicating he was homeless – was booked on Aug. 8 on a third-degree burglary charge. His case was scheduled to be presented to a grand jury next week, records show, while his public defender, Seth Gadbois, tried to get him released to a substance abuse treatment center under the jail’s home incarceration program.

More headlines:Outdated Kentucky unemployment system might not be fixed for years

“I am not at liberty to give much comment,” Gadbois said when reached by phone Thursday afternoon. “However, Mr. Stevens was a kind human being who deserved more dignity and care than to die in the jail.”

Corrections Director Jerry Collins said the department is making its mental health services available to people who might be affected by the death and has activated its Peer Support Team for officers. The department’s Professional Standards Unit and Louisville police’s Public Integrity Unit are investigating.

“I am saddened by this loss of life,” Corrections Director Jerry Collins said in a statement. “Our goal at Corrections is to ensure the safety of every individual entrusted to our care. We will refocus and continue to promote wellness for the incarcerated population and the correctional staff.”

This is the third in-custody death since Collins became jail director in April, replacing embattled former director Dwayne Clark, who retired amid two "no confidence" votes and growing calls for his resignation.

Story continues

Collins took over a jail in crisis, plagued by dangerous overcrowding, inadequate mental health care and severe staffing shortages exacerbated by plummeting morale.

Departures have slowed in the last two months, and 24 employees have been hired since Collins started. Still, the department is down 117 sworn staff and 38 civilian staff from last year.

The FBI in Louisville is investigating at least one of the earlier jail deaths, while an outside review of the jail, commissioned by the city, is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville jail reports another death: 11th since November 2021