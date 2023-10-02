Person dies in a parking lot crash near Edgewater Mall in Biloxi. Here’s what we know

Biloxi Police are investigating a fatal crash in a parking lot near Edgewater Mall.

Police responded at 3:04 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Beach Boulevard and located a person who died as a result of the crash.

Biloxi motor officers, patrol officers, crime scene investigators and criminal investigators are on scene and police said more details will be released when they become available.

Traffic on U.S. 90 is not affected by the crash.