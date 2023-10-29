Person dies after shooting at deputies from behind barricade, SC cops say

One person died Sunday following a standoff with law enforcement officers where shots were fired, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened at a residence in the 300 block of Hamelin Road in Aiken, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s not far from Exit 22 on Interstate 20.

At about 2:45 a.m., deputies responded to the residence after being told about a person with a gun who was threatening neighbors, according to the release. There was no word about why the armed person was threatening neighbors.

When they arrived, deputies encountered the person who was behind a barricade in the residence, the sheriff’s office said. The barricaded person fired multiple shots, according to the release.

Both SWAT teams and negotiators then responded to the scene, where the the barricaded person died, the sheriff’s office said.

Information about how the person died was not available, as the sheriff’s office deferred all questions to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which it requested to lead the investigation. The sheriff’s office called the incident an “officer involved shooting.”

A message left with SLED wasn’t immediately returned.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the person, but is investigating the death along with SLED, according to the release.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. No other injuries were reported.