Person dies in shooting on South Emerson Avenue on city's east side

Indianapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's east side early Wednesday.

A person was found with fatal gunshot injuries about 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 in the 500 block of South Emerson Avenue, near the intersection of English Avenue, in the city's Christian Park neighborhood.

The person was transported to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive, a news release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department states.

No other information was immediately released.

This is the second shooting reported in the area since the start of the year. On Jan. 11 a shooting was reported in the 4000 block of English Avenue at Christian Park. Officers arrived and found a person with gunshot injuries. They were awake at breathing at the time and no other details were released.

This article will update.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Police investigate fatal S. Emerson Avenue shooting