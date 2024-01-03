Person dies in traffic crash during police investigation in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE – One person died in a traffic crash during a police response in Grand Chute Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:10 p.m., the Grand Chute Police Department responded to a call in the 3000 block of West Wisconsin Avenue, which is near Fleet Farm, Grand Chute Police Community Resource Officer Dylan Davis said.

"During the course of that investigation, there was a motor vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality," Davis said.

Davis said he could not provide more details about the incident at this time.

Under state law, when a person dies during a law enforcement investigation, an outside agency comes in to investigate, Davis said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death.

