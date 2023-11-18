Woman dies after CapMetro train hits her in Leander, police said

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) – The Leander Police Department said a woman died after she was struck by a CapMetro train.

The crash happened Saturday near Highway 183 between Sonny Drive and FM 2243. Around noon, police received a report of a train-pedestrian collision.

Police said officers found an unknown female dead at the scene, and they believe she was crossing the railroad bridge when the train hit her.

LPD said the only people on board the train were the engineer and conductor.

Leander police said investigators are trying to identify the woman to notify next of kin. Police described the woman as a white female of an unknown age.

Leander police said around 1 p.m. there would be a significant traffic impact as officers investigated the incident. Police recommend avoiding the area until further notice.

CapMetro confirmed on X that there were rail delays due the incident. The transportation authority said a bus bridge is in place to help those who need to travel between the Lakeline and Leander stations.

Leander police said the investigation is ongoing.

This crash is one of two fatal collisions that happened in Leander on the same day. A second deadly crash happened on US 183 north of Bryson on Saturday afternoon.

