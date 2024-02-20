Person discovered with gunshot wound near busy Orlando intersection

A person was discovered with a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police were called shortly before 4 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

They said they discovered the person near John Young Parkway and West Colonial Drive.

That person was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Detectives are currently on scene,” a police spokesman said. “This an active and ongoing investigation. We have no other information at this time. We will provide more information if it becomes available for release.”

See a map of the scene below:

