‘Person down’ call leads police to man dead in a field near Uptown Charlotte cemetery

A 911 call of a “person down” led police to a man lying in a field with chest wounds near an Uptown Charlotte cemetery Friday night.

Someone killed the man sometime earlier Friday, a police official said during a news conference at the scene.

MEDIC pronounced the man dead in the field after the 911 call came in just before 6:30 p.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was found in the 700 block of West Ninth Street, police said. That’s near Pinewood Cemetery.

Police said they did not immediately know what caused the man’s wounds and provided no further update Saturday.

The man is not believed to have visited the nearby AvidXChange Music Factory or other businesses, a CMPD official said at the scene.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the man’s death to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

