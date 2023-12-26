Person driving BMW flees traffic stop in O’Hara Township, police say

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after troopers tried to pull over a BMW in O’Hara Township.

According to state police, troopers from PSP Kittanning tried pulling over a 2023 BMW X6 on Route 28 near Fox Chapel Road at around 7:16 p.m. on Dec. 21.

The driver of the car refused to stop. police said.

The BMW was last seen heading toward the City of Pittsburgh.

