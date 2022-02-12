In-Person Events Make Comeback For Long Valley Group

LONG VALLEY, NJ — The Long Valley Junior Women’s Club has several in-person events planned, as the COVID-19 omicron variant becoming a memory.

The club’s annual spelling bee that it hosts is planned for Saturday.

Trivia Night, which supports Operation Chillout — a local group that helps homeless veterans — is also planned and sold out on March 5 at Jersey Girl Brewing in Hackettstown, according to Kate Nelson, the group’s spokesperson.

The last fundraiser held in-person was Passionate for Pink in October, Nelson told Patch in an email.

“We had a bit of a quiet winter due to COVID-19,” she said.

The Junior Women’s Club is looking forward to the return of another popular fundraiser in April. Daddy Daughter Date Night is planned for April 27 and 28 at The Chandelier in Flanders, Nelson told Patch in an email.

“Online events just weren’t the same,” Nelson said. “We’re all thrilled to be able to get together again because we definitely accomplish more in person and it helps build even more enthusiasm and new ideas for events and fundraisers to give back even more to the community.”

Eight new prospective members attended the club’s in-person meet and greet and meeting on Thursday, said Nelson.

“It’s fantastic to get the new members who love what we do and want to be a part of it,” Nelson added.

To learn more about the Long Valley Junior Women’s Club and upcoming events and activities, visit the group’s website here and Facebook page here.

This article originally appeared on the Long Valley Patch