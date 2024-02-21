Person 'extremely critical' after shooting at Merion Village intersection

A person is in "extremely critical" condition in a shooting at a Merion Village intersection late Wednesday morning.

Police received a report of a shooting about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Whittier Street and Parsons Avenue. The intersection remains closed and traffic is being diverted.

First responders found the person suffered the gunshot lying in the intersection and took them to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center by ambulance.

Initial radio traffic from police indicated that a suspect might have left the area on a motorized scooter.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Victim 'extremely critical' after Merion Village intersection shooting