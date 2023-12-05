Person falls off car on Fort Worth highway during domestic disturbance, police say

One person is in the hospital after Fort Worth police said they fell off the hood of a car while on the highway during a domestic disturbance Monday night.

Officers responded to westbound Interstate 30 at the Eastchase Parkway exit around 8 p.m. Monday after receiving a call that a woman was on the hood of a car, according to police.

Police said the person was taken to the hospital to be treated. A MedStar spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Star-Telegram request for more information.

Police had not released any other information by around 8:45, saying investigators were at the scene trying to determine what happened.