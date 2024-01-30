Person falls through thin ice, then is found trapped on island, New York rescuers say

One person ventured onto thin ice and ended up falling into freezing waters, New York officials said.

A person collapsed through thin ice in an unknown location in Three Rivers Wildlife Management Area and was trapped at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, according to a Facebook post from Phoenix Enterprise Fire Company #1. After receiving a call about the stuck person, rescuers dispersed to go find them, officials said.

Because the person’s location was unknown, rescuers had to scour a wide area to find them, the fire company said. Three Rivers Wildlife Management Area spans more than 3,600 acres and is located in Onondaga County about 20 miles northwest of Syracuse, according to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

The fire company requested additional aid from various fire departments and other emergency services in the area to quicken the search. They also deployed a utility terrain vehicle from the Greater Baldwinsville Ambulance Corps and a drone from the Oswego City Police Department to cover more ground, the fire company said.

Other responders decided to take the search into the water, bundling up in Gumby suits, which are brightly colored immersion suits that protect one’s body from the cold.

After much searching, the missing person was eventually spotted on an “isolated island,” officials said. The island was surrounded by about 100 feet of water coated with a thin layer of ice, according to the fire station.

Several responders moved an inflatable boat through the water to reach the person, and they all safely returned to shore, officials said.

The person reported having no injuries during the fall “other than being cold,” the fire station said.

What to do if you fall through ice

It’s never a guarantee that ice is safe to walk on.

You can’t judge the strength of ice by its appearance. Its strength also has to do with the water under the ice and the distribution of the load on the ice, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Even if every safety precaution is followed, sometimes the ice can begin to shatter. Here’s what to do if you find yourself plunging through ice:

Don’t take off your winter clothing. They’ll keep you warm and provide flotation.

Turn toward the direction you came.

Put your hands and arms on unbroken ice, and use available tools to try to pull yourself up.

Kick your feet and dig in.

Lie flat on the ice to keep your weight spread out. This will help prevent you from falling in again.

Get to a warm and dry place immediately.

