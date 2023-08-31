Person fatally shot in Brookfield; police find suspect dead hours later at New Berlin elementary school

A person was shot and killed in Brookfield Wednesday afternoon, and the suspect later died by suicide, according to the Brookfield Police Department.

Authorities responded to a home in the 1000 block of Appletree Lane around 2:40 p.m. and found the victim with "an undetermined number of gunshots," according to a news release.

Brookfield officers and paramedics performed lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers located the suspect, a 35-year-old man from Menomonee Falls, dead by "self-inflicted injuries" about three hours later, according to the release. He was located at Orchard Lane Elementary School, 2015 S. Sunny Slope Road in New Berlin, Brookfield police Capt. Chris Garcia said.

The victim and the suspect knew each other, police said, but authorities won't be releasing additional information about the person who was killed.

Police aren't searching for any more suspects and said no ongoing threat exists to the community.

The police department said it continues to actively investigate the homicide.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Suspect in Brookfield homicide found dead in New Berlin