Person fatally shot in car near 38th and Meridian intersection

Indianapolis police are investigating the death of someone found shot in a car Tuesday night on the north side of the city.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets to reports of a person shot.

A male in the passenger side of a car parked next to several businesses was found with at least one gunshot wound, police said, and pronounced dead. Nobody was in the driver seat.

Lt. Shane Foley said it’s unclear whether the victim was a juvenile or adult.

Homicide detectives arrived to find witnesses and possible video footage that may have captured what led up to the shooting. No one has been detained or taken into custody in the shooting, Foley said.

Doyel: Indianapolis is out of control. Maybe gunshots at a football game will open eyes.

The fatal shooting came hours after police responded to a separate shooting that prompted SWAT units to surround an apartment building on the northwest side. A woman was found shot and killed inside a building at Covered Bridge Apartments. The SWAT standoff ended before 7 p.m.

“Situations like this are difficult for our police department, but more importantly, they’re difficult for our community,” Foley said. “What we’re finding is when we collaborate, when we work together, we’re able to make progress.”

Foley asked anyone with information about the shooting at 38th and Meridian Streets to contact IMPD’s Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Man shot, killed in car on north side