Person fatally shot by Desoto County sheriff's deputies after vehicle pursuit, K9 shot

A person is dead after he was shot by deputies with the Desoto County Sheriff's Department in Lake Cormorant, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a press release Wednesday.

According to MBI, the person — who was only referred to as "the suspect" and was not identified or gendered — was fleeing in a car from deputies when a PIT maneuver, where a law enforcement vehicle hits the back corner of a suspect vehicle with the intent to cause the vehicle to stop by spinning out or crashing, was done. When the car came to a stop, a K9 unit was released and the person shot the dog.

Deputies then fired at the person, killing them at the scene.

None of the officers had "any serious physical injuries," but the dog's injuries were listed as "serious" by MBI. The dog is being treated at a local animal hospital.

MBI is investigating the shooting.

