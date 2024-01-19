One person died following a shooting Thursday night, Jan. 18, 2024, on Gander Way in Mount Holly.

Someone was found with gunshot wounds outside a home in Mount Holly late Thursday night, according to police.

Police got a call at approximately 11:39 p.m. regarding a shooting on Gander Way off of Lowland Dairy Road.

Police declined to identify the person, except to say that it was a male.

A woman at the home where the person was found said it was her son, but she declined to comment further.

The person died from his injuries a short time later.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss our community has experienced once again and offer our condolences to the families," Chief Brian Reagan said in a press release. "Our department is actively investigating this incident, and we are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice. We are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Mount Holly Police Department."

Nobody had been arrested as of Friday morning.

The shooting was the second in Gaston County in the span of little more than 24 hours. On Wednesday night, 16-year-old Jerard Arquello Reid Jr. of Gastonia was shot and killed. Brandon Octavius Cunningham, 19, was charged with first-degree murder.

The Mount Holly Police Department asks that anyone with information related to this incident contact the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343 or Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Person fatally shot in Mount Holly