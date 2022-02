Feb. 24—A person was shot and killed Wednesday night in Northeast Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officer responded sometime before 7:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 1700 block of Juan Tabo NE, near Indian School. He said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The homicide detectives are arriving to handle the investigation," DeAguero said.