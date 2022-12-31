Man fatally shot on northeast side of Indianapolis

A man was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded at 1 p.m. to a call of a shooting on the 7700 block of Newport Way and found a victim dead of a gunshot wound, the department said in a news release.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department patrol cars at a crime scene.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, was lying between two apartment buildings.

Witnesses gave police a description of a car that left the scene and might be involved in the shooting.

The location is a residential street just northeast of 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

