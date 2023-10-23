A person was fatally shot by an officer during ‘confrontation,’ Homestead police say

A Homestead police officer shot a person dead while answering a call at a house Sunday night, Homestead Capt. Fernando Morales said.

The shooting occurred during an investigation in the 1200 block of Southeast 11th Place, Morales said via email. He said the officer was forced to fire during “a confrontation” with the person.

The subject of the investigation or other details weren’t revealed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, as is standard.

This developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.