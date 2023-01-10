Person fatally shot by Putnam County officer Tuesday

SOUTHEAST - A person was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy in Putnam County Tuesday morning.

Captain Michael Grossi, a public information officer for the Putnam County Sheriff's office, said the shooting happened on Pugsley Road off state Route 312 in the town of Southeast.

The individual was reported dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Grossi said the man was involved in a domestic incident. He said the investigation has been turned over to the state police.

Further details are expected to be revealed at a news conference later Tuesday. A time for that news conference has not been announced.

