Person fatally shot at Speedway apartments is town's first homicide of 2022, police say

One person was shot and killed at a Speedway apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to the Speedway Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 25 Street after a call came in about a loud disturbance. They found a person with an apparent gunshot wound, said Lt. Robert Dine.

The person was determined to be deceased at the scene of the shooting, and this is Speedway's first homicide of the year, Dine said. The town had one homicide last year, he said.

"We are still bringing in detectives, canvassing the area and are still early in the investigation," Dine said.

