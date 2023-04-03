Person fatally shot after verbal dispute outside Kansas City restaurant, police say

A person was fatally shot early Monday outside a Kansas City restaurant following a verbal dispute, according to police.

Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the carryout area of Texas Tom’s, a fast food restaurant at 6950 Prospect Avenue, where they found an unresponsive shooting victim in the carryout area, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, in a news release.

Emergency medical crews pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Police said they believe multiple people were in the carryout area when the victim got involved in a verbal altercation with at least one other person and shots were fired that struck the victim.

Officers also believe there were multiple people in the parking lot when the shooting occurred, but most of those people left before police arrived.

The killing was the 41st homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, there had been 36 killings.

Police urge anyone who saw or heard anything to contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.