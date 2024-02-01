Person fatally struck by NJ Transit train near Morristown station

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a NJ Transit train near the Morristown station on Wednesday evening.

The person was hit around 6:10 p.m. by Morris & Essex Line train 6666 just west of the Morristown station, a NJ Transit spokesperson stated. The train had departed Dover at 5:50 p.m. heading to New York's Penn Station.

None of the 30 passengers or crew on board the train were injured. The Morris & Essex line rail service was temporarily suspended in both directions.

The New Jersey Transit police are investigating the fatality.

