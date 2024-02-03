Man fatally shot by police responding to domestic disturbance in suburban Carol Stream, officials say

Officers responding to a reported domestic violence call Saturday morning fatally wounded a suspect in suburban Carol Stream, according to a release.

Around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to a domestic situation at the Village Brook Apartments located at 260 E, St. Charles Road. Officers encountered a “tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation,” a release said.

Officers discharged their weapons at the alleged suspect who was struck. Suffering critical injuries, the suspect was taken to Central DuPage Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The man’s identity was not released pending family notification.

The fatal shooting is being investigated by the Public Integrity Team of the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team.

The Carol Stream Police Department extended its condolences to the family and friends of the individual who lost his life this morning, the release said.