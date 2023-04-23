Person fighting for their life after shooting in Hyde Park

A person is fighting for their life after they were shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood Saturday night.

Boston Police were called to Dedham Street around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found one person suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Boston 25 News crews at the scene spotted homicide detectives and police K9s.

Police have not said if they’ve arrested any suspects or anything about what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with Boston 25 News as more information is released.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW