Person fled on foot after rollover crash in North Huntington, officials say

A person fled on foot after a vehicle rollover in North Huntington overnight.

A 911 dispatcher said there was a foot pursuit after the crash, which occurred at Route 30 and Cherry Lane around 1:45 a.m.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer shows an overturned car with a utility pole on top of it.

A Facebook post by Circleville Volunteer Fire Department indicates a person received care, but the dispatcher did not have information about injuries.

The scene was clear by 3:20 a.m. The incident is under investigation, the dispatcher said.

