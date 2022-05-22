Person flees in vehicle after fatally shooting man during a disturbance in Kansas City

A man died after being shot during an argument with someone in a vehicle Sunday afternoon in a Kansas City neighborhood, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to .the shooting about 2:20 p.m. near 79th Terrace and Campbell Street, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Neighbors directed arriving officers to the shooting victim who was lying unresponsive in the street. Officers rendered first aid and called for an ambulance. When the emergency medical crew arrived, they declared the victim dead at the scene, he said.

Police are investigating a shooting Sunday after near 79th Terrace and Campbell Streets in Kansas City. The victim was arguing with someone in a vehicle when shots were fired from inside.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was talking with someone inside a vehicle when an argument or disturbance erupted. Someone inside the vehicle fired shots, which struck the victim, Becchina said. The vehicle fled from the shooting.

Detectives were going door to door to see if anyone in the neighborhood could provide any details of the shooting, including a description of the vehicle.

“It’s a nice Sunday afternoon, a lot of people were probably outside,” Becchina said. “So (detectives) are very hopeful that somebody may have seen or heard something.”

Meanwhile, crime scene investigators were collecting evidence. It was unknown if the victim lived in the area. No suspect information was available.

Anyone who has information about the homicide is asked to contact detectives if they haven’t already been in contact or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) if they want to remain anonymous. There’s a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.