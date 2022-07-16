Person found on busy Charlotte street Saturday has died. Someone shot him, police say.

A person found with a gunshot wound on a busy northeast Charlotte street early Saturday has died, police said.

The person was found just after midnight near the 6400 block of North Tryon Street, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police news release. The person had been shot, police said.

Medic responders pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to CMPD.

Police haven’t released the person’s name or said if they have a suspect. Police also haven’t said if they know what led to the shooting.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide unit Detective Christian Sinnott at 704-432-8477 or anonymously on the Crime Stoppers tip line, 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.