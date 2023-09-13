Person found dead across the street from where body found in trunk of Jaguar at Gwinnett sauna

Police are investigating after two bodies were found within a mile of each other less than 24 hours apart.

The bodies were found near Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth.

Now, police are trying to figure out how both these people ended up dead.

“I’ve never seen nothing like this happen,” said a woman who asked only to be identified as Mandy.

She told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that she heard gunshots while working in the shopping center where police say they found a man dead with bullet holes in his truck.

“It’s broad daylight. People are shopping. It could have been much worse. There was a little boy in that truck, he could have been killed,” Mandy said.

The latest shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. when police showed up at the Mall Corners shopping center on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.

That’s where they found an unidentified man dead in a truck with his driver-side window shot out. Witnesses say there was a woman and child in the truck with him.

“The lady jumped out, she went to that wrecker and told the man, she said, ‘I need help, he’s dead. He’s dead,’” Mandy said.

Gwinnett County police say they have a person of interest in custody near DeKalb County.

“It’s unclear right now exactly what the victim died of. It’s possible it’s a gunshot wound, but we’ll have to wait for M.E. to confirm,” said Sgt. Michele Pihera with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

This death comes roughly 14 hours after someone found a body in the trunk of a car half a mile away at Jeju Sauna. Everything about that remains a mystery.

“There’s no indication that the two incidents are related,” Pihera said.

“I hope they get whoever did both,” Mandy said.

People who live and work nearby say the two bodies found so close to each other raise serious concerns.

“It’s been a lot of crime in this area lately, a lot of crime. And it’s very scary,” Mandy said.

Gwinnett County police acknowledged they’ve had a number of homicide victims over the past couple of weeks - at least nine since the end of last month.

