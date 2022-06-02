Person found dead in burning car; Waite Park police and BCA investigating

WAITE PARK - A person was found dead early Monday in a burned vehicle.

Waite Park police and fire crews were sent to a car fire around 12:52 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Stearns County Road 6 in Waite Park. They found a vehicle engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, the body of a person was found inside the vehicle.

Damage was significant enough to delay identification of the person and vehicle. The person has now been identified and the department is working to notify family.

The department is being assisted in the investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The investigation remains active.

