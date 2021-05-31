Person found dead in Columbia hotel, police investigating, reports say

Columbia police are investigating after a person was found dead in a Columbia hotel room Sunday afternoon.

Officials told WIS TV there were signs of foul play at the scene, although the victim had not been shot, according to the TV station.

Police were called around noon Sunday to the Super 8 on Fairfield Road near Interstate 20, after a partially opened door led to the discovery of the body, according to WLTX.

Investigation into the death continued late Sunday. The person has not been identified.

