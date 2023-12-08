Person found dead in downtown Wichita near Waterman and Topeka, police say

A person was found dead Friday morning in downtown Wichita, according to a Sedgwick County Emergency Communications supervisor.

First responders were called at 10:13 a.m. near Waterman and Topeka after someone reported seeing what appeared to be a person unconscious. They were found near the former Bank of America location at the corner just south of Waterman.

“At this time foul play does not appear to be the cause of death,” police spokesperson Andrew Ford said. “This is still an ongoing investigation, and any information is subject to change. The deceased body has been turned over to the Sedgwick County Coroner’s Office, and the cause of death will be determined by them.”