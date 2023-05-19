Man found dead in Duharts Creek identified, Gastonia police say

The Gastonia Police Department has identified a person who died in Duharts Creek in April.

According to GPD, police found Michael Hirdler, 46, in the creek near Cox Road on April 4, which is in a busy area just north of Highway 74. Hirdler’s body was found just after 11 a.m.

GPD reported that this is a death investigation, but it’s not clear if investigators suspect a homicide.

