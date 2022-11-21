Person found dead from gunshot wound outside SLO County police department

A person was found dead of a gunshot wound in a car parked outside the Atascadero Police Department on Sunday evening.

The only occupant of the vehicle was found dead at about 5:23 p.m. in a car parked in the department’s lot, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

The release did not specifically say the wound was self-inflicted, but it did say no foul play is suspected.

The incident is under investigation.