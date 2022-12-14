Person found dead with gunshot wound on the side of a Charlotte road, police say

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a person found on the side of a road in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2300 block of Katherine Kiker Road just after 10:30 a.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police haven’t said if they know what prompted the shooting or if they have a suspect.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers line, 704-334-1600.

