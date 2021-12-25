Person found dead inside car with gunshot wound, Lancaster SC police say

The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a possible homicide after police found one person dead inside of a car.

Lancaster police said officers responded to the 400 block of East Dunlap Street at about 7:30 a.m. Christmas Day, where they found a car running with an adult inside, dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was not identified.

Anyone who might have information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040.