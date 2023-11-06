Person found dead inside vehicle in Joliet Planet Fitness parking lot

JOLIET, Ill. - A person was found dead inside a vehicle in a Joliet parking lot this weekend.

According to police, officers responded to the Planet Fitness parking lot in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, a man was found deceased inside a vehicle. Police are not treating the death as a homicide.

Preliminary information indicates that the deceased may have had a medical condition.

The Will County Coroner's Office will be conducting an autopsy.



