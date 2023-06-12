Person found dead in Kansas City apartment building after being shot, police say

A person was found dead inside an apartment building following a shooting early Monday in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded just after 1:30 a.m. to the 5200 block of Oak Leaf Drive, where they found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside an apartment building, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Police began life-saving measures until emergency medical crews arrived and declared the person dead at the scene.

The killing was the 85th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, there had been 70 homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided through TIPS that leads to an arrest in this case.