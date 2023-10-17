Person found dead in Longs home. Police said death is ‘suspicious’ and are investigating

Horry County Police are investigating a “suspicious” death after finding a body in a Longs home earlier this month.

Police responded to Bombing Range Road on Oct. 10 after a person said that she went to the home to check on the victim, whom she had not heard from in two weeks, an incident report said.

The person said that she tried to go into the house through the front door, but it was locked. The person did not go into the home and then called 911, the report said.

The officer did attempt to make entry into the home but had to vacate due to being overcome by the odor, the report said.

Police cleared the home and found the victim in a bedroom, covered by a blanket.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Due to the circumstances, the Criminal Investigations Division, Horry County Coroner’s Office and Crime Scene Investigation were called to the scene. The report said because of the suspicious circumstances, the case will remain active.