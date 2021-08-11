Person found dead near railroad tracks in Northwest Rochester

Aug. 11—Rochester Police are on scene this morning following the discovery of a person dead on the railroad tracks in Northwest Rochester.

Police received a call about 6:30 a.m. from a bicyclist who found the body in the area of Fifth Street and Third Avenue Northwest.

Little information was available Wednesday morning as police were investigating the incident and working with railroad authorities and the medical examiner's office.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said the person appeared to have been hit by a train, but it was too early to say what may have led up to that.

This is a developing story. We'll update this story when more information is available.