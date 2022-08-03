Person found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, sheriff’s office says

Deputies are investigating a suspicious incident after a person was found dead in the parking lot of the Red Lobster on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee.

Deputies arrived on scene Wednesday and saw a dead person in a vehicle on property.

Detectives are investigating the case as an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

See a map of the scene below:

