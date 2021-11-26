Person found dead at Peoria house fire on Thanksgiving night

A person was found dead at the site of a house fire in Peoria on Thanksgiving night, firefighters said.

Fire crews were called to 1632 S. Livingston St. shortly after 10:30 on Thursday night and found heavy fire at the front of a home there, according to a Peoria Fire Department news release.

Inside, firefighters found a person on the floor who was clearly deceased, the press release stated. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the victim was a man in his 60s, and he was pronounced dead at 11:09 p.m. Thursday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday in the case.

The blaze was brought under control within about 15 minutes, the release stated. The fire resulted in an estimated $30,000 damage to the home, fire officials said. The cause remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria firefighters, coroner investigating fatal house fire