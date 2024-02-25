Person found dead after a report of a gunshot Saturday in Cudahy

A person was found dead in Cudahy after a report of a gunshot Saturday, according to the Cudahy Police.

Authorities were dispatched to the 5700 block of S. Packard Ave. because of an argument and a further report of a gunshot. When police arrived, they found a person dead, according to a news release from the Cudahy Police Department.

"The information we have is that it is an isolated incident," Police Chief Thomas Poellot said. "There is no information that this is an ongoing threat."

Poellot told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Identification of the victim is not being released at this time, pending identification and notification of the victim's family, according to the news release.

