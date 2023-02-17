Person found dead in uptown Charlotte; 1 arrested in homicide investigation

Police are investigating a homicide that happened in uptown Charlotte on Friday morning. One person was arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said hours later.

Officers found a person with a life-threatening injury after responding to a call to assist Medic in the 400 block of North Poplar Street, just before 10:30 a.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. That’s near West 7th Street, close to Fourth Ward Park.

Medic said its paramedics pronounced the person dead on scene.

Police haven’t named the person or said how the person died.

The victim was found on the driver’s side of a truck, Observer news partner WSOC reported. Officers asked neighbors to review their Ring cameras in case the cameras captured what happened, according to the station.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.