Person found dead in vehicle after shooting early Monday in Kansas City, police say

Police found a person dead in a vehicle following a shooting early Monday in Kansas City.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. and found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a vehicle just north of East 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews declared the victim dead at the scene.

This was the 10th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, there had been 14 killings.

Police had no suspect information, but urged anyone with information to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.