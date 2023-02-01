Person found dead in vehicle Tuesday night in Kansas City, police investigate homicide

One person is dead following a shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City.

Officers responded just after 10:45 p.m. to a report of gunshots in the 2400 block of Brighton Avenue, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in a news release.

Police found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency medical crews responded and declared the person dead at the scene.

This was the 11th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star. There had been 14 killings at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.