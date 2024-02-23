Woman found dead after jog on UGA campus; police suspect foul play

Police suspect foul play after a woman was found dead on the campus of the University of Georgia Thursday.

Just after noon on Thursday, UGA police received a call from someone asking officers to perform a welfare check on a friend who had gone to run at the intramural fields in the morning and had not returned.

Officers began searching the area and eventually found the woman dead behind Lake Herrick, which is a short distance away from the fields.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating this death in addition to university police.

UGA Police Chief Jeff Clark said the victim is not a student at UGA but is a student at another Athens school. She has not been identified.

Classes at UGA have been canceled for the remainder of the day and for tomorrow.

“We have been fully briefed on this terrible situation. Foul play is suspected, and we are already receiving support from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police Department to investigate this crime,” UGA officials said.

Officials said in a news conference Thursday night that they are considering the woman’s death a crime and that they are still searching for a suspect.

“This is a tragic day and I want to offer my most sincerest condolences to the grieving family, friends and campus partners,” Clark said. “We are going to leave no rock unturned during this investigation.”

Clark said the investigation is still extremely active.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene Thursday afternoon, where crime scene tape was strung up in the woods and officers were roaming the woods.

This is the second on-campus death at UGA in the past 24 hours. A student was found dead at Brumby Hall on Wednesday night.

The student’s identity and cause of death have not been released.

Anyone with information potentially related to this death is asked to contact the UGA Police Department immediately at 706-542-2200.







